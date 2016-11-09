FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
RPT-Germany's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles to two-week low
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Germany's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles to two-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's safe-haven 10-year government bond yield fell sharply in early Wednesday trade, as results from the U.S. presidential election pointed to growing chances of a win for Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 7 basis points at 0.10 percent. Early cash trading also pointed to sharp falls in euro zone bond yields.

Trump won a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states to rattle world markets and open up a path to the White House.

Opinion polls shortly before the election suggested Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would capture the White House, but looked set to be confounded.

The prospect of a win by Trump, viewed as hurting exports and injecting uncertainty into markets, drove investors into safe-haven bonds, while stock market futures fell. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alistair Smout)

