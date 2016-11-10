FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German yields hit six-month highs on U.S. inflation bets
November 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

German yields hit six-month highs on U.S. inflation bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit a six-month high on Thursday, following some of the sharpest rises in U.S. Treasury yields seen in years, on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's policies could boost inflation.

Yields on ten-year German bonds -- the euro zone benchmark -- struck their highest levels since early May, up 6 basis points at 0.23 percent.

Trump has indicated he would increase fiscal spending and adopt more protectionist trade policies that could support growth and inflation, analysts said. Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing yields higher.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. 30-year yields rose to 10-month highs, gaining nearly 25 basis points in their largest daily jump since August 2011. Ten-year yields also climbed 21 bps to their highest level since January, the biggest increase in more than three years. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
