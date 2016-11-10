UPDATE 4-Trump inflation bets set euro zone yields up for year's biggest daily jump

* Trump's spending, protectionism seen boosting inflation

* German yields at eight-month peaks, French yield up 17 bps

* Italian yields rise to highest since Sept 2015

* Euro zone inflation gauge at highest since late Jan

* Follows biggest rise in U.S. yields in years (Updates prices, money market pricing adds comment)

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were set on Thursday for their biggest one-day jump this year, soaring alongside U.S. yields as investors bet protectionist trade policies and extra fiscal spending under the Trump presidency will boost inflation.

German 10-year bond yields jumped more than 10 basis points to eight-month highs and French, Irish, and Portuguese yields climbed by over 15 bps. Their Italian equivalents hit a more than one-year high as Trump's shock victory threw a spotlight on a constitutional referendum vote next month in Italy.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation in the euro zone hit its highest level since January, while U.S. equivalents rose to 16-month highs.

"This is about the Trump inflation trade and the move in inflation expectations is noteworthy, but obviously ties in with the moves in the U.S.," said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet.

Expectations that consumer prices will rise once Trump enters the White House sparked a rebound in U.S. yields on Wednesday from one-month troughs to 10-month peaks in one of the biggest bond market swings in years.

The sell-off in Treasuries accelerated as U.S. markets opened on Thursday, with 10-year yields hitting a new high.

While it is still uncertain how Trump's policies will impact the U.S. economy, let alone the European one, markets appear to remain confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and are focused on whether the European Central Bank will soon scale back its ultra-easy monetary stance.

"There is a shift in fiscal policy in the U.S. and what that means is more uncertainty in the long term for fixed income," Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet said.

European Central Bank rate-setters said on Wednesday they were prepared to respond to any economic shock from Trump's election.

The ECB will decide on the future shape and duration of its bond-buying programme in December. It is almost certain to extend purchases beyond its current March deadline, although there is uncertainty over whether it may reduce the monthly pace.

With inflation expectations picking up, investors are starting to price in a slim chance that the ECB will raise interest rates next year for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, money markets are pricing in around a 70 percent chance of the Fed raising rates in December for just the second time this decade, similar to expectations before Tuesday's election, according to CME's FedWatch.

IMMEDIATE IMPLICATION

German 10-year Bund yields - the euro zone benchmark - struck their highest levels since mid-March, up 13 bps at 0.31 percent and on track for their biggest daily jump in almost a year. Thirty-year yields rose to as high as 0.97 percent, their highest since May.

The gap between two- and 10-year German yields hit its widest since January at 92 bps, a steepening curve that signals investors are reassessing the inflation outlook.

French 10-year yields were up 17 bps at 0.68 percent , while Spain's rose over 15 bps to 1.44 percent , levels last seen in June, just after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Italy's rose to 1.95 percent as investors turned their thoughts to the Dec. 4 referendum, which will determine Prime Minister Matteo Renzi political future.

The gap between yields on similarly-rated Italian and Spanish bonds - a bellwether of political risk - was near its widest since the 2012 debt crisis at 49 bps.

A key market measure of long-term U.S. inflation - the five-year, five-year forward - rose to 2.38 percent on Wednesday, its highest since July 2015. The European equivalent rose to 1.5293 percent, a level last seen in late January .

"When we think through the possible implications of some of Trump's proposals which have to do with increasing tariffs, the most immediate implication is increasing prices - which is inflation," Michael Hasenstab, CIO of Templeton Global Macro, said in an emailed statement.

The rise in yields also came after a poorly received U.S. 10-year auction on Wednesday, which has the lowest bid-to-cover since March 2009. Analysts said bond markets were also showing nerves over how an auction of 30-year U.S. bonds on Thursday would fare. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)