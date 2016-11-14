German yields hit highest since January as Trump-induced surge rumbles on

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose to their highest since January on Monday, extending their biggest weekly rise this year, as investors maintained the view that policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will push up inflation.

Ten-year German yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 5 basis points to 0.36 percent, having jumped 18 bps last week after Trump's shock win.

All other euro zone yields rose 3-6 basis points in early trading, most to multi-month highs, according to Tradeweb.

"It is a continuation of this recent trend. There are still these expectations that inflation could go up if the U.S. takes a more expansionary fiscal stance," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Karin Strohecker)