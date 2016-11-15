UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond sell-off pauses as economy improves

(Updates prices for close)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields pulled back from recent highs on Tuesday after economic data from Italy and Portugal beat expectations and allayed some of the concerns around southern European countries.

Italian government bond yields fell 13 basis points (bps), while other euro zone equivalents dropped 4-8 bps, ending a six-week sell-off across euro zone bond markets.

Yields initially opened 3-4 bps lower across the board on Tuesday, a trend that intensified after the gross domestic product data releases.

Italy's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter of 2016 and Portugal's growth accelerated sharply over the same period.

Overall euro zone numbers showed that the bloc grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as expected.

Earlier in the day, DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz had singled out Italian GDP as key to the direction of bond yields. If it had undershot expectations, yields could have risen again.

Italian government bonds, which bore the brunt of Monday's losses, were among Tuesday's biggest gainers.

The yield on Italy's 10-year bonds fell 13 bps to 1.90 percent, having been as low as 1.86 percent at one stage. That is 26 bps below Monday's high of 2.16 percent, according to Tradeweb.

On Monday, Italian bond yields rose to their highest levels in over a year after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi suggested he may not stay on if he loses next month's referendum on constitutional reform.

Those moves came against a broad sell-off across euro zone government bonds that began at the end of September and accelerated after Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election pushed up U.S. Treasury yields.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a high of 2.30 percent on Monday, as much as 50bp over last week's lows, before retreating.

This has pushed bond yields higher globally. Germany's 10-year bond yields hit their highest since January this week and the yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds hit positive territory for the first time in eight weeks, after results of a 5-year auction fell short of market expectations.

"If 10-year U.S. bond yields rise by 40bps compared to European bond yields, that makes them more attractive to investors," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments. "Therefore, we historically have seen European bond yields rising in sympathy with rising U.S. yields, although perhaps not by as much (as we are seeing now)."

European investors may be factoring in higher inflation in Europe as well, particularly if the currency starts to weaken, he said.

European investors may be factoring in higher inflation in Europe as well, particularly if the currency starts to weaken, he said.