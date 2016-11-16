Euro zone bonds tank again amid uncertainty over Trump

* Investors ponder effect of Trump's presidency on Europe

* South European countries lead losses, yields up 7-10 bps

* Inflation hopes offset by worries on emerging markets

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone countries led a broad selloff on Wednesday as investors tried to understand the implications for Europe of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields were up 7 to 10 basis points by 0840 GMT in what has been a seesawing week for euro zone bond markets - yields hit their highest level for months on Monday, then fell sharply on Tuesday.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty over what Trump's policies will be and how that will affect Europe," said ING strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

On the one hand, the prospect of expansionary policies and higher inflation has pushed up bond yields across the developed world, he said. On the other, U.S. protectionism might damage emerging markets and hurt the outlook for global growth.

The prospect of a $1 trillion fiscal spending boost from Trump have pushed government bond yields higher across the developed world since the November 9 U.S. election.

"The thing most European investors are focusing on is what all this means for ECB policy, and peripheral countries have been the biggest beneficiary of ECB policy," Schroeder said.

That may explain why South European government bond yields have been so volatile in recent sessions. Italian 10-year bond yields, for example, have ranged from 1.60 percent to 2.16 percent over the past week. At 0840 GMT, it had just pushed above 2 percent again and was up 9 basis points to 2.05 percent.

Italy is considered the most vulnerable to political risk. Opinion polls are making increasingly grim reading for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, less than three weeks before a referendum on constitutional reform on which he has staked his political future.

There were losses across the board in euro zone bond markets, albeit a touch more muted for the higher-grade countries.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bonds saw their yields rise 3.2 basis points to 0.33 percent. They have shown some signs of stability, though it is too early after the U.S. elections to say, Commerzbank analysts believe.

"Inflation expectations remain vulnerable amid little visibility about US fiscal stimulus, recovering oil prices and dollar strength," the analysts said in a note.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry King)