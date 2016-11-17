UPDATE 3-Italy reignites sell-off in low-rated euro zone bonds

* Peripheral bond yields rise after initial dip

* Italy banking, referendum fears resurface

* Italian-German yield widest in over two years

* BOJ acts to cap JGB yields

* Fed's Yellen hints at U.S. rate hike (Recasts and writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italy reignited a sell-off in low-rated euro zone government bonds on Thursday as the spotlight returned to the health of the country's banks and the political repercussions of a referendum next month.

An index of Italian banking stocks hit their lowest level in five weeks, hit by losses at UniCredit after a newspaper report that it was considering making provisions of 7-8 billion euros to clean up non-performing loans.

Political uncertainty is also weighing on the sector, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi saying on Thursday he would not take part in efforts to form a temporary or technocratic government if he loses next month's referendum on constitutional reform.

Opinion polls suggest Renzi will lose the Dec. 4 ballot and he has said he would then resign.

As Italian 10-year government bond yields shot higher , the gap with benchmark German equivalents hit its widest in over two years.

"The markets are afraid of Italy and that has been behind the spread widening," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said. "Italian banks are one of the reasons and, of course, the fate of Renzi."

After initially opening slightly lower on the day, Italian yields shot up 7 basis points to 2.03 percent, hauling other low-rated euro zone equivalents with it.

Portugal, which has banking concerns of its own, saw yields rise 6 bps to 3.76 percent, Spanish yields rose 4 bps to 1.59 percent and Ireland's rose 3 bps at 1.01 percent.

"It's going to be that much harder to fix Italian banks if he (Renzi) loses and it looks like it's going that way," ETX capital markets analyst Neil Wilson, said.

Meanwhile, top-rated German bond yields fell, pulling back from multi-month highs.

Analysts said the main driver for lower German yields stemmed from the Bank of Japan's warning shot to markets not to push borrowing costs too high following Donald Trump's unexpected victory in last week's U.S. presidential election.

The BOJ on Thursday offered to buy unlimited bonds for the first time under a revamped policy framework and its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said the central bank would not stand idly by as Japanese government bond (JGB) yields jump in line with moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The BOJ's decision serves notice to the markets that it is closely monitoring developments as it tries to keep borrowing costs low to spur stubbornly low inflation. Its efforts also raise questions about how far central banks such as the European Central Bank will be willing to tolerate steep and sudden rises in government bond yields.

"The BOJ's move shows that there is a bit more of an effort to cap yields and knowing that, other bond markets can be more stable from here," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

As JGB yields fell following the BOJ move, Germany's followed suit. The euro zone benchmark 10-year yield fell as much as 5 basis points to 0.26 percent, moving away from a 10-month peak of 0.396 percent hit on Monday. BY 1500GMT, yields were 2 bps lower at 0.29 percent.

But after an initial dip, U.S. Treasury yields rose when Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen gave a clear hint the U.S. central bank could hike next month.

At the auctions, Spain sold 3.9 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, at the high end of the country's target range. However, yields on the three bonds sold jumped against the backdrop of higher borrowing costs.

France also sold bonds, maturing in 2021 and 2022 . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)