9 months ago
Portugal's 10-year bond yield rises to nine-month high
November 21, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

Portugal's 10-year bond yield rises to nine-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in more than nine months on Monday, as peripheral markets continued to bear the brunt of selling in a global debt market rout.

Borrowing costs in southern Europe were all 4-6 basis points higher in early trade .

The yield on Portugal's 10-year bond rose to 3.89 percent , its highest level since February when concerns about the health of Europe's banking sector gripped markets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

