FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
German-U.S. bond yield gap revisits highs as ECB pledges support
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 9 months ago

German-U.S. bond yield gap revisits highs as ECB pledges support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The difference between German and U.S. bond yields revisited multi-decade highs on Tuesday after European Central Bank policymakers helped curbed a recent sell-off in the bloc's debt by reaffirming their commitment to easy monetary policy.

Having risen sharply over the last few weeks on expectations of higher global inflation emanating from fiscal expansion in the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump, German 10-year yields fell 2 basis point to 0.26 percent on Tuesday .

That pushed the gap between them and U.S. equivalents to 206 basis points, higher than any previous market close since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.

Two top ECB officials said on Monday that the ECB needs to continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations for an extension of the ECB's bond-buying scheme next month. (Reporting by John Geddie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.