German-U.S. bond yield gap revisits highs as ECB pledges support

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The difference between German and U.S. bond yields revisited multi-decade highs on Tuesday after European Central Bank policymakers helped curbed a recent sell-off in the bloc's debt by reaffirming their commitment to easy monetary policy.

Having risen sharply over the last few weeks on expectations of higher global inflation emanating from fiscal expansion in the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump, German 10-year yields fell 2 basis point to 0.26 percent on Tuesday .

That pushed the gap between them and U.S. equivalents to 206 basis points, higher than any previous market close since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.

Two top ECB officials said on Monday that the ECB needs to continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations for an extension of the ECB's bond-buying scheme next month. (Reporting by John Geddie)