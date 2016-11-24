Confidence on ECB action pushes government bond yields lower

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell across the board on Thursday on growing confidence that the European Central Bank will act to support the market in a difficult political environment.

Broad-based buying saw high-grade euro zone government bond yields fall 3 to 4 basis points, while Italy's 10-year yield came off its recent highs. The Italian spread to German equivalents remained near two-year highs hit earlier in the week, however, as political concern remained a major factor.

Italy votes on Dec. 4 in a referendum on which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his job.

The ECB said on Thursday that financial stability risk is rising in the euro zone and concern may re-emerge about whether some countries can sustain their debt, potentially raising pressure on the bloc's weakest sovereigns.

Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday the ECB is looking for ways to lend more of its pile of government debt to avert a freeze in the 5.5 trillion-euro short-term funding market. Yields spiked at first, but they reversed as the market looked beyond the immediate implications.

"The story had a very strong effect on the market, and it continues to be digested by investors," said DZ Bank analyst Andy Cossor.

Strategists said the reports have strengthened confidence the ECB is prepared to alleviate liquidity concerns, and that has given them confidence to buy euro zone government bonds.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, fell 4.2 basis points to 0.24 percent, a move tracked by most other euro zone government bonds in that maturity.

Italy was the outperformer, its 10-year government bond yield falling 7 basis points to 2.06 percent at one stage, reducing its spread to German equivalents to 183 bps.

However, this is still only 3 bps below the 186 bps reached earlier in the week, which was higher than any other closing price for the Italy-Germany spread since May 2014.

"Spread widening especially in Italy and France as observed yesterday appears plausible against the political risk backdrop," ING strategists said in a note.

Short-dated bond yields also fell but by much less: Germany's two-year bond, or "Schatz", was down just 1.5 bps to minus 0.72 percent.

The spread between Germany's two- and 10-year debt fell from 11-month highs hit earlier in the week and stood at 95 bps.

Short-dated bond yields rose to record lows earlier this week on concern over collateral scarcity; high-grade short-dated euro zone government bonds are often posted as collateral for short-term borrowing in repo markets.

On Wednesday, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting in early November showed policymakers appeared confident on the eve of the U.S. presidential election that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon.

The minutes were released after strong U.S. data: new orders for manufactured capital goods rebounded last month on rising demand for machinery and equipment, while consumer sentiment rose this month.

This saw the U.S. currency climb past more of last year's peaks against the euro on Thursday: the dollar index hit 102.01 in early trades, up 0.2 percent to its highest level in almost 14 years.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry)