UPDATE 3-Italy, Austria in spotlight as euro zone bond market fragments

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy, Austria and a host of other euro zone countries saw their cost of raising debt increase on Monday, compared with benchmark borrower Germany, ahead of the first of many political tests due in the coming months.

Rome's 10-year bond yields - an indication of the cost at which investors will lend to countries through bond markets - rose, stretching the gap with German equivalents to its widest since February 2014.

Italy holds a referendum on constitutional change on Sunday, which could unseat the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and stoke a nascent banking crisis.

One of its most beleaguered lenders, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Monday it was facing more than 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) of legal claims, which along with its weakening liquidity and more bad loan writedowns could scupper its rescue plan.

Also on Sunday, Austrians vote in a presidential election that could see Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party become the first far-right head of state to be freely elected in Western Europe since the Second World War.

Far-right candidates are also frontrunners in elections in the Netherlands and France early next year.

The premium Austria pays over Germany in bond markets hit its highest since February, while the Dutch equivalent hit its highest since July, and France's premium its highest since March 2014.

"There has rightly been a lot of focus on the Italian referendum, but there's a danger of forgetting about the Austrian vote," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

"If Hofer wins then a Rubicon has been crossed ... Though the position is largely ceremonial, the symbolism is strong, and it could have implications for the Dutch and French elections."

Aside from politics, falling oil prices put downward pressure on yields on Monday, especially those in Germany as they temper the inflation trade that has driven bond markets since the U.S. elections.

Oil prices have been hit in recent days by speculation that producers will fail to reach an output deal at Wednesday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell as much as 5 basis points to 0.19 percent, its lowest since the U.S. election results on Nov. 9 sparked a bond market sell-off. Two-year German yields hit a new record low at minus 0.76 percent.

The prospect of reduced upward pressure on inflation from oil prices brought some relief to bond markets, which have been rattled by an expectation that the economic policies of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will push up inflation.

"If OPEC fails to give oil prices a boost this week, that will pour some cold water on the 'Trumpflation' trade that has continued to drive overall bond markets," said Commerzbank rates strategist David Schnautz.

A market measure of euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward fell below 1.60 percent - down from recent 10-month highs above 1.63 percent.

Italian bond yields also initially fell but then started to rise as focus shifted back to the banks and the referendum.

The yield gap to German Bunds struck 193 basis points, its widest since February 2014, as an index of Italy's banking stocks hit an eight-week low and its broader stock market shed 1.5 percent.

French government bonds, meanwhile, drew some support from a resounding victory for Francois Fillon in France's conservative primaries on Sunday, making him the favourite to win a presidential election five months from now against the far-right and a deeply divided left.

But a sharper fall in German bond yields stretched the gap to French equivalents to 58 basis points, the widest since March 2014. The result was largely priced into markets after a strong showing for Fillon in the first round of voting a week ago; analysts said the market impact was limited.