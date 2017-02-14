MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 14 France and Ireland saw their 10-year borrowing costs converge for the first time since October 2007, Reuters data showed, with upcoming presidential elections pushing up France's bond yields to multi-year highs in recent weeks.
Reuters data showed the yield on France's 10-year bond edging higher in early Tuesday trade to a high of 1.035 percent while the Irish equivalent fell 2.4 basis points to hit the same level.
Tradeweb data also showed the 10-year borrowing costs of the two countries briefly touching the same level on Tuesday for the first time since 2008, which is as far back as its records go. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.