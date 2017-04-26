FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
German Bund yield rises to fresh one-month high
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 4 months ago

German Bund yield rises to fresh one-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to fresh one-month highs on Wednesday, pushing higher a day after Reuters reported that ECB policymakers see scope for sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary stimulus.

The Bund yield rose as high as 0.41 percent. It was last up 1.5 basis points on the day, while other euro zone bond yields also rose in early trade.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is not expected to deliver any significant changes.

Three sources on and close to the bank's Governing Council told Reuters on Tuesday that, with the threat of a run-off between two eurosceptic candidates in France averted, and with the economy on its best run in years, there may be tweaks to the ECB's opening statement in June. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

