LONDON May 18 Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield dipped to a two-week low in early Thursday trade as political turmoil in the United States cemented demand for safe-haven assets.

The Bund yield fell to a low of 0.37 percent, extending falls seen in the previous session.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department, in the face of rising pressure from Capitol Hill, named former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)