3 months ago
Euro zone bond yields tumble on Trump/Russia contact report
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 3 months ago

Euro zone bond yields tumble on Trump/Russia contact report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in the euro zone and the U.S. tumbled on Thursday following a Reuters report that U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign was in contact with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

According to current and former U.S. officials, the Trump campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the presidential race.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield extended its falls after the report, tumbling 6 basis points to a two-week low at 0.32 percent.

Other euro zone bond yields were also 2-6 bps lower, while U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in almost a month at 2.202 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

