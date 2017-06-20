* Italy-German yield spread narrows as political worries
ease
* But PIMCO warns of wide range of risks to come in Italy
* BoE's Carney reinforces benign monetary policy backdrop

By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 20 The gap between Italian and
German 10-year borrowing costs hit its narrowest level in five
months on Tuesday as euro zone bond investors priced in what
they see as a dramatic reduction in the risk of the bloc
breaking up.
The latest dip in Italian yields came as the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said its plan to hold a
referendum on Italy's euro membership was "a negotiating tool".
Earlier this year, government bond yields in southern Europe
rose due to uncertainty over how French elections in May would
play out, the possibility of a snap vote in Italy and
speculation of the European Central Bank beginning to wind down
its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
Since then, however, the ECB has indicated it is in no hurry
to end its programme, centrist Emmanuel Macron beat anti-euro
far-right leader Marine Le Pen to become French president, and
fears have faded of Italy facing a potentially disruptive
election.
"The perception in the market is that the main political
risks that were the dominating factors (in euro zone bond
markets) are now behind us," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk.
"Investors are now happy to take some carry into the summer
months."
The Italian-German bond yield spread, closely watched as a
key indicator of political risk in the bloc, tightened to 165
basis points, its narrowest level since early January.
Italian 10-year yields fell late on Tuesday to as little as
1.914 percent, a five-month low and down 3.8 bps on the day.
The 5-Star movement's plan for a referendum on whether Italy
should remain in the euro was Plan B, a leading deputy said.
"Big investors and markets should be able to distinguish it
from the real intentions of a 5-Star government on the subject
of the euro," Carla Ruocco told Reuters.
However, the fall in yields prompted a note of caution from
the world's largest bond investor.
"You need to be generous to fund Italy at 2 percent given a
wide range of risks that are coming," Andrew Balls, chief
investment officer for global fixed income at PIMCO, told a
Euromoney conference in London.
Italy will face elections in 2018, with 5-Star riding high
in opinion polls.
There is also the possibility of a state bailout to support
some of its ailing banks at a time when the debt-to-GDP ratio is
over 130 percent.
Spanish 10-year yields also fell, down 5 bps
on the day to 1.393 percent, their lowest in about a week.
The promise of continued monetary stimulus is also positive
for lower-rated bonds in the bloc, and indications are that
central bankers in major developed countries are all hesitating
to tighten monetary policy.
On Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said now
was not the time to raise interest rates.
