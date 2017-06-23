* Some analysts see outlook raise from Moody's
* Moody's rates France Aa2 with stable outlook
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 23 French government bond yields
held near seven-month lows on Friday as some analysts predicted
a boost for the country's credit rating at its first review
since Emmanuel Macron won the presidency and a large
parliamentary majority.
Moody's -- one of the big three ratings firms -- is set to
publish its review for its Aa2 rating for France, for which it
currently has a stable outlook, after European markets close.
Macron, who beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in May's
presidential run-off, has pledged to tackle one of the main
hurdles to France's ailing economy: unemployment. Through
various labour reforms he aims to cut the jobless rate to levels
not seen in more than two decades by the end of his five-year
term.
Moody's said on Monday that the parliamentary majority won
on Sunday for Macron's 'En Marche!' eased the path to reform,
which is credit positive for the rating.
However, it added that the government still faces
significant fiscal and economic challenges linked to France's
weak growth profile and high government debt.
"In France, a positive rating change by Moody's would be
premature but a move to the...outlook seems possible given the
better GDP growth outlook and subsiding political risks," said
Christoph Rieger, rates strategist at Commerzbank.
French 10-year bond yields were a touch lower at just under
0.60 percent on Friday, heading back towards a seven-month low
of 0.578 percent hit nine days ago.
At 34 basis points, the gap to benchmark German equivalents
is around the lowest since November.
Other euro zone bond yields were little changed on the day.
The chief economist at rival ratings firm S&P said earlier
this month that it is likely to raise its 1.5 percent growth
forecast for France.
S&P are not scheduled to review their AA (stable) rating for
France until October, but Fitch -- which also praised Macron's
parliamentary majority this week -- will reassess its AA
(stable) rating at the end of next month.
A survey on Friday showed the recovery in French business
activity eased more than expected in June, but companies took on
workers at the fastest pace in nearly 10 years.
Moody's is also due to review its Aaa rating for Germany and
its Caa3 rating for Greece on Friday. Analysts at DZ Bank are
calling for an upgrade to Caa2 for Greece after the country
secured a debt deal with creditors earlier this month.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Toby Chopra)