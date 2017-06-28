* Expectations for stimulus reduction in September

* German 10-year yields up 16 bps in two days

* Short-dated yields at one-year high (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 28 Euro zone bond yields rose sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday on expectations the European Central Bank will announce a reduction of stimulus as soon as September.

Yields rose sharply after ECB President Mario Draghi on Tuesday opened the door to tweaks in the bank's aggressive stimulus policy, with short-dated German yields hitting a one-year high.

The sell-off was even more pronounced in longer-dated bonds as investors started to price in a higher path for inflation in the future.

Germany's 10-year yield has nearly doubled in two days. It jumped 10 basis points from 0.24 percent to 0.34 percent on Tuesday to strike a one-month high, and then rose a further 6 bps on Wednesday to 0.40 percent.

Draghi on Tuesday stressed that any change in the bank's stance, which includes sub-zero rates and massive bond purchases, should be gradual as "considerable" monetary support is still needed and the rebound in inflation will also depend on favourable global financing conditions.

But the tone of his speech, which for some analysts appeared to jar with a cautious stance at the central bank's meeting earlier this month, has led to a reassessment of how soon the ECB may start to withdraw its support.

"We take the line that Europe's monetary custodians will discuss the future shape of their asset purchase programme (APP) in the autumn," said DZ Bank's Christian Reicherter.

"We are expecting the duration of the QE programme to be extended to beyond year-end 2017 but the monthly purchase volume is likely to be scaled back to some extent."

Draghi's comments coincided with a government report in Germany - the harshest critic of the ECB's easy stance - which showed that low interest rates posed the biggest threat to the country's financial system.

Other benchmark 10-year bond yields in the euro zone rose between 5 and 9 basis points, according to Tradeweb data, to hit multi-week highs. The euro was also at a one-year high against the U.S. dollar.

Some analysts argued, however, that investors had read too much into Draghi's comments and that there was an over-reaction in markets.

"For us this was president Draghi in confident rather than hawkish mood," RBC's global macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

"Yes, the ECB was now more certain that inflation would return to target but it would look to keep its accommodative stance in place even as the recovery continued and would only gradually adjust its current policy stance once it began to see the justification for doing so." (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Helen Reid and Andrew Heavens)