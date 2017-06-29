* Euro zone govt bond yields renew rise
* Unease over tapering even after ECB bid to soothe markets
* Spanish, German state inflation adds to selloff
* Global central banks seen as more hawkish
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 29 Germany's 10-year government
bond yield hit a five-week high on Thursday, with investors
unable to shake off jitters that the European Central Bank is
getting ready to scale back its massive monetary stimulus
programme in the months ahead.
Signs of a pick up in inflation in Spain and Germany added
to a sense of unease in markets that was sparked on Tuesday
after comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi were seen as opening
the door to monetary policy tweaks.
ECB sources told Reuters on Wednesday that markets had over
interpreted Draghi's comments, allowing bond yields to pare some
of their sharp increases.
However, in a week during which Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney has raised the spectre of an interest rate hike in
Britain in the coming months, nervous investors stayed away from
rate-sensitive bond markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve this month hiked rates for the
second time in 2017, forecast one more hike this year and seemed
to largely brush off recent mixed economic data.
"First, we have to recognise that we are coming out of an
extraordinary period where bond market yields were low and
market volatility was squished - a backdrop that lends itself to
an outburst of volatility," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"Secondly, the comments from the ECB come against a backdrop
of a global move by central banks all pointing in the same
direction."
Germany's 10-year bond yield jumped 5 basis points to 0.42
percent, its highest level in five weeks.
It has risen roughly 19 bps from seven-week lows hit two
weeks ago and was on track for its biggest three-day rise since
early March.
Other yields across the single-currency bloc were 3-4 bps
higher on the day. U.S. and British bond yields also rose
.
TIME TO TAPER?
German inflation probably accelerated in June, regional data
suggested on Thursday.
With the euro zone economy rebounding and the ECB facing a
scarcity of eligible bonds for its bond-buying stimulus, focus
has turned to a "tapering" of the ECB's stimulus scheme even as
the ECB tries to calm market expectations for a tighter policy.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday he sees
the current expansive monetary policy as appropriate.
"Seeing the fall-out of Tuesday's speech from Draghi, ECB
officials showed some effort to downplay the message," analysts
at ING said. "The 10-year Bund yield, consequently, dropped back
somewhat, but the 'damage' has been done and yields have settled
in the upper half of the year-to-date trading range."
Money markets price in a roughly 90 percent chance the ECB
will lift interest rates by July 2018, a turnaround in rate-hike
expectations from just a few weeks ago.
"We are approaching the point where the ECB is going to have
to discuss tapering as it's running out of eligible bonds to buy
for the scheme," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
"And Draghi has painted a scenario where there is a also
fundamental reason for that if the ECB looks past recent subdued
inflation data."
