* Bund yields touch highest in over 3 months
* Up 21 bps this week as ECB taper fears bite
* France, Italy also set for biggest weekly yield rise in
months
* Bond investors brace for central bank policy tweaks
* Euro zone CPI data due
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 30 Germany's benchmark 10-year bond
yield was set on Friday for its biggest weekly jump since
December 2015, topping a week in which bond yields across the
euro zone have soared as investors brace for an end to the era
of ultra-easy monetary policy.
Bond yields in Germany, France and Italy all hit new highs,
although the tone was generally calmer at the end of a week that
has seen heavy selling in global debt markets.
Comments from the European Central Bank and Bank of England
have fuelled a perception that major central banks are at a
turning-point - stepping back from the stimulus that has helped
pin down borrowing costs for so long.
While the ECB has tried to calm market reaction to remarks
made by its chief Mario Draghi this week, investors appear
convinced that sooner or later the central bank will have to
unwind its asset-purchase programme given a brighter economic
backdrop and a scarcity of eligible bonds for the scheme.
Data on Thursday showing an unexpected pick-up in inflation
in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has added to the bearish
tone in regional bond markets, putting the focus on euro zone
inflation data out later on Friday.
"It certainty feels like a sentiment change out there. The
trigger may have been Draghi's comments, but the fact is that
even after clarification yields have continued to rise and that
suggests there is more at play," Nordea chief strategist Jan von
Gerich said.
"People are starting to come to the view that tapering will
happen soon and they have to position for that."
In Germany, the euro zone's benchmark issuer, 10-year Bund
yields rose 2 basis points to 0.47 percent, their
highest level since March 21.
That left them 22 basis points higher on the week and set
for the biggest weekly jump since December, 2015.
French and Italian 10-year bond yields both touched fresh
multi-week highs and were set for
their biggest weekly increases since November, rising over 20
basis points each.
Outside the euro zone, U.S. Treasury yields hovered near
six-week highs, while 10-year bond yields in Britain
and Japan hit their highest levels
since March.
Global markets broadly have seem some hefty price action
this week, with the euro, for instance, set for its best quarter
in nearly seven years.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)