* Euro zone yields a touch lower
* Markets steady after last week's beating
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 3 Germany's 10-year government bond
yield pulled back from 3-1/2 month highs on Monday, as markets
showed signs of stabilising from last week's sharp selloff
sparked by a growing expectation that ECB monetary stimulus
could be unwound in the months ahead.
Remarks last week from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi that the central bank could make tweaks to its policy to
accompany the recent economic recovery triggered the biggest
weekly jump in Bund yields since December 2015.
The ECB is working on moving away from its ultra-easy
monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and
a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
Data on Monday provided fresh signs that the euro zone
economy is gaining momentum. Dutch manufacturing activity grew
at its strongest rate in more than six years in June, a survey
showed.
Still, in a sign that the heavy selling seen across world
bond markets last week was abating for now, bond yields in the
euro zone nudged 1-2 basis points lower. When a bond's price
rises, its yield falls.
In Germany, the bloc's benchmark issuer, Bund yields edged
back from 3-1/2 month highs at 0.498 percent and
were down about 1 bps on the day.
"The market reaction last week was very sharp and now is
probably the time to digest recent comments," said Patrick Jacq,
European rates strategist at BNP Paribas. "July could be a more
supportive month for bonds as there is less supply, but clearly
the trend is now upwards for yields."
Bund yields have almost doubled within the space of a week
and analysts say a break for the benchmark Bund above 0.509
percent - the high so far this year hit in March - is on the
cards as investors position for tighter monetary policies inside
and outside the euro zone.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to six-week highs on Friday as
inflation data was not considered weak enough to delay Federal
Reserve plans to hike interest rates.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said last week that
Britain's central bank was likely to debate a rate increase in
coming months, fuelling a sell-off in global debt markets.
