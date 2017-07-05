* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 5 Investors scrutinised the outlook
for Italian bond yields closely on Wednesday after the European
Central Bank bought more of that country's debt than usual in
its flagship asset-buying programme.
The ECB bought more than 2 billion euros of Italian and
French bonds than it was supposed to in June, moving further
away from a rule aimed at ensuring that its stimulus is evenly
spread across the euro zone.
The conflict for investors is that Italy, seen as one of the
biggest beneficiaries of the ECB's bond buying scheme, is
expected to be amongst the losers as the central bank unwinds
extraordinary stimulus.
However, if the ECB is going to buy more Italian bonds than
expected in the months to come, this could soften the blow.
"It is very hard as an investor to know whether to buy or
sell on this news," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"At the end of the day, if the ECB is approaching its limit
of Bunds (it can buy), we may see a stronger deviation towards
BTPs. But it is still a relatively small amount of deviation so
far and the overall picture is of tightening."
The gap between Italy's 10-year government bond yield and
the German equivalent was pinned to its tightest level in over
two weeks at 163 basis points and was more than 40 bps tighter
than the April peak.
It also emerged Tuesday that the European Union had approved
a 5.4 billion euro state bailout of Italy's fourth-largest
lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, taking the total
amount of Italian taxpayer funds deployed to rescue banks over
the past week to more than 20 billion euros.
Euro zone government bond yields have been rising across the
board in recent weeks on comments from policymakers that suggest
the ECB is moving towards normalising its ultra-loose monetary
policy stance.
Though some policymakers have since sought to play this
down, German government bond yields are close to their highest
levels all year at 0.48 percent.
Volatility in euro zone bond and currency markets over the
past week has not been significant and partly reflect a
misalignment between bond and equity prices, European Central
Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.
Minutes of the ECB's June meeting are due on Thursday, which
should provide further clues on how far the tapering debate has
gone in Europe.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also due to publish minutes of
its June 14 meeting later on Wednesday, with analysts waiting to
see if the central bank drops any clues on whether it will push
its next planned rate hike to later in the year.
