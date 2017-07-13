UPDATE 1-German yields back above 0.50 pct after report on ECB tapering

(Adds quote, background)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield gave up all of its early falls and was back above 0.50 percent on Thursday after a report that the ECB is likely to signal in September that its asset purchase programme will be gradually wound down next year.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the European Central Bank will signal a tweak to its policy outlook at the September 7 meeting.

"This is another story that suggests the ECB is going to prepare markets in the autumn for a tapering," said Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

"We still think this is more likely to come in October but the market is reading it as sign that QE is going to come to an end, and so pushing bond yields higher."

Bonds across the euro zone came under fresh selling pressure after the report, with German Bund yields coming off a one-week low hit earlier in the session and then turning higher on the day at 0.52 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, yields had dropped in a reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's comments that the Fed would not need to raise rates "all that much further" to reach current low estimates of the neutral fed funds rate.

But euro zone bond yields have risen significantly in recent weeks on expectations that the ECB will unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus sooner rather than later.

At 0.52 percent, Germany's 10-year borrowing costs are more than double the level on June 27, when ECB chief Mario Draghi triggered a concerted sell off by saying the bank was open to a tweak to its policy stance.