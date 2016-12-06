FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation hits one-year high
December 6, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation hits one-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to a one-year high on Tuesday, heading towards the European Central Bank's inflation target of near two percent.

The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, which is followed closely by the ECB, rose to 1.7052 percent, its highest level since early December 2015.

Higher oil prices, signs of stronger economic growth globally and an expectation of expansionary fiscal policies under the next U.S. president Donald Trump have all helped drive inflation expectations higher in recent weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

