January 22, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone long-term inflation expectations fall to lowest since Feb 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone long-term inflation expectations fell on Friday to their lowest level since February 2015, just before the launch of the ECB’s asset purchase program and a day after the central bank flagged further monetary easing for March.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 eurozone inflation forecasts to be in 2021, fell as low as 1.5621 percent.

It has fallen almost 25 basis points from a high in early December as a rout in oil markets drives down investors’ inflation expectations. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

