10 months ago
Market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation hits 5-1/2-month high
November 10, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

Market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation hits 5-1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations hit its highest level since late May on Thursday, pulled up by expectations of rising consumer prices in the U.S. under a Donald Trump presidency.

Euro zone bond yields hit multi-month highs, rising in the slipstream of the biggest surge in U.S. yields seen in years as investors bet Trump's protectionist trade policies and fiscal spending would boost inflation.

A key market measure of long-term inflation in the U.S. - the five-year, five-year forward - rose to 2.38 percent on Wednesday, its highest since July 2015.

The euro zone equivalent - which is followed closely by the European Central Bank - hit a 5-1/2-month high of 1.4890 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

