(Corrects figure in second paragraph)
LONDON Feb 24 A market measure of long-term
inflation expectations in the euro area fell to a two-month low
on Friday, dragged down by this week's sharp drop in short-dated
government bond yields.
The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, which
is tracked closely by the European Central Bank, fell to as low
as 1.7084 percent.
The inflation expectations gauge rose to as high as 1.8
percent in January as data pointed to speedier price rises.
However, breakeven forwards are reacting to the fall in
short-dated bond yields, with which they often move, analysts
said.
Germany's two-year Schatz yield hit a record low of minus
0.95 percent earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)