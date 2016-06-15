FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gap between Irish and German 10-year bond yields widest in nearly a year
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Gap between Irish and German 10-year bond yields widest in nearly a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The premium Ireland pays to borrow over euro zone benchmark Germany hit its highest level in nearly a year on Tuesday as investors fretted about the economic impact on Dublin of a potential British exit from the EU.

The gap between Irish and German 10-year bond yields widened to 0.88 percent, the highest since July 2015, according to Tradeweb.

“Ireland in the last few days has been the clear underperformer as markets penalise the country’s strong trade links with the UK,” ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

Britain holds a referendum on its European Union membership on June 23, with a number of recent polls showing a significant lead for the “Leave” camp. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.