GRAPHIC-Ireland the surprise laggard in Trump-induced debt rout

By John Geddie and Alasdair Pal

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ireland could be one of the euro zone’s biggest losers under the Donald Trump presidency, early signals from bond markets suggest.

Expectations that looser fiscal policy under Trump could ratchet up inflation have hit global debt markets, while investors have singled out countries such as Italy and France as next in line for a populist backlash at the ballot box.

But Ireland has emerged as one of the countries most vulnerable to political changes in the United States because proposed cuts to corporate taxes could haul business away from Dublin.

Ireland’s low tax regime also appears under threat from within, after the European Union earlier this year demanded Apple pay 13 billion euros to Dublin in back taxes.

“The possible threat from the U.S. and the risk that they could lose their ability to offer rates of low corporate tax is clearly a concern for investors in Irish debt,” Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.

The premium Ireland pays to borrow over euro zone benchmark Germany rose nearly 20 basis points in the days immediately after Trump’s win. That was the biggest rise except for Italy, which faces a constitutional referendum next month that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

To see a graphic, click here: reut.rs/2gdMDgo

Along with Italy, most analysts had cited France, the Netherlands and Austria as posing some of the biggest political risks if Trump’s victory emboldens far right parties that could oust the political establishment in upcoming elections.

Ireland, the euro zone’s fastest growing economy, has a decades-old policy of attracting multinational investment with a corporate tax rate of just 12.5 percent. That has made Ireland a hub for U.S. companies - including Apple, Google and Pfizer - which account for one in 10 local jobs. But it also makes the country vulnerable to any global tax changes.

Trump has said he wants to cut the U.S. corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent and encourage U.S. companies with operations abroad to repatriate profits at a reduced tax rate.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that this should not keep companies from setting up operations abroad and that the pipeline of multinational investment was strong.

“On balance the Trump presidency is a negative for Ireland but we caution knee-jerk conclusions to what is still in effect campaign rhetoric,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s Ryan McGrath said. ($1 = 0.9346 euros)