FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italian 10-year bond yields lift off lows after Italian minister comments
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Italian 10-year bond yields lift off lows after Italian minister comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields pulled back from 3-week lows on Tuesday after an Italian minister said a new election could be held as soon as February.

Angelino Alfano, interior minister in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's outgoing government, spoke after talking with Renzi.

The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond yield pulled back from three-week lows of around 1.888 percent after the comments.

However, it remained 5 basis points lower on the day at 1.97 percent. Expectations of a dovish tone from the European Central Bank at a meeting on Thursday have helped Italian bonds recover from a sell-off following Sunday's referendum. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.