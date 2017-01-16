FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's borrowing costs rise after DBRS ratings cut
January 16, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

Italy's borrowing costs rise after DBRS ratings cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs rose in early trade on Monday after DBRS cut Italy's credit rating on concerns about the country's ability to pass reforms, weakness in the banking sector and a frail economy.

DBRS cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low) after market close on Friday in a move that will mean Italy's banks must pay more to borrow money from the European Central Bank when they use the country's bonds as collateral.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 basis points to 1.93 percent, while shorter-dated bonds were about 2 bps higher on the day. Most other euro zone bond yields fell in early trade, although Portuguese and Spanish yields rose in step with Italian peers.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans

