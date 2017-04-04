FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 5 months ago

Italian yields drop after EU hints at solution for Italian lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders.

The Commission said it was in "constructive talks" with the Italian authorities and the European Central Bank on a request for state support by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 2.29 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Spanish and French bond yields also fell, dropping 2 bps, while most other euro zone bond yields were also lower on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

