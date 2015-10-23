FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian 2-year yield turns negative after ECB easing hints
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Italian 2-year yield turns negative after ECB easing hints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian two-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time ever on Friday after the European Central Bank signalled it may ease monetary policy further in the coming months.

Two-year yields fell 3 basis points to hit a record low of -0.005 percent in early trades.

ECB president Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the central bank is studying new stimulus measures that could be unveiled as soon as December and is prepared to cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory if needed to fight falling prices. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever)

