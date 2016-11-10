FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Italy's bond yields hit one-year high as Trump raises vote risk
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

Italy's bond yields hit one-year high as Trump raises vote risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in a year on Thursday as Donald Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential election raised concerns about a looming Italian referendum.

The referendum on constitutional reform is set for Dec. 4 and is shaping up as the next big risk event for the euro zone, with Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi earlier this year saying he would resign in the case of a referendum defeat.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose to a one-year high at 1.795 percent, up 5 basis points on day, according to Reuters data. The gap between yields on similarly-rated Italian and Spanish bonds -- seen as a bellwether of political risk -- was near its highest level since the 2012 debt crisis at 49 bps. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
