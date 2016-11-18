FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italy's borrowing costs set for biggest two-week spike since debt crisis
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

Italy's borrowing costs set for biggest two-week spike since debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs were set for their biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone debt crisis on Friday, bearing the brunt of a sell-off that has gripped global bond markets.

The country's 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points on Friday to 2.10 percent, racking up 42 basis points of rises over the last fortnight, its biggest surge since May 2012.

All other euro zone debt yields rose on Friday, led by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields after strong U.S. data boosted inflation expectations as the market continues its attempts to price in the pace of consumer price growth under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. 10-year yields hit their highest since December 2015, up 6 bps on the day at 2.34 percent, while German equivalents rose 5 bps to 0.33 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

