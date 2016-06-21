FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy debt chief sees limited Brexit fallout
June 21, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Italy debt chief sees limited Brexit fallout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy is not expecting a prolonged fallout in bond markets if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a vote on Thursday, the head of its debt agency said on Tuesday.

The UK is the world's fifth biggest economy and a vote to leave is seen as a risk for other countries on the continent, especially in highly-indebted southern Europe where anti-EU movements have also gained traction.

"We expect some volatility and some widening of spreads, and possibly some increases of yield, but we don't believe it will last for a very long time," Maria Cannata told investors at a conference in London.

Cannata also said any vote to leave would not have any impact on the country's upcoming auction plans (Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)

