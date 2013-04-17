Bond investors see Japanese cash "decisive" for euro zone yields

* Euro zone investors anticipate new money from Japan

* Flows unlikely to come soon; will be slow, gradual

* But they could be “decisive” in pushing yields lower

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - A forecast surge of Japanese cash into euro zone government bonds may be months away but will drive down already depressed borrowing costs across the bloc, say asset managers positioning for its arrival.

Anticipation of the inflows is already pushing yields on highly-rated euro zone bonds to record lows and increasing demand for lower-rated Italy and Spain, giving the recession-hit region some respite from a three-year-old debt crisis.

Yields are expected to fall even further once some of the $1.4 trillion the Bank of Japan plans to inject into the world’s third largest economy over two years hits European shores.

But analysts caution against expecting the cash to land in one fell swoop.

“There’s going to be a slow and protracted flow, I don’t think the asset allocation decisions are going to be made in the space of a month. It will be gradual, but ... it will be decisive,” said Zoeb Sachee, head of European government bond trading at Citi.

The rationale for expecting inflows is simple.

To maximise returns for clients as already ultra-low yields on domestic bonds fall even further, Japanese investors will be forced to look overseas for higher-yielding assets denominated in currencies other than the rapidly depreciating yen.

There has been little evidence of new money coming in, but when it does it is expected primarily to target the highest-rated and most liquid bonds U.S. Treasuries or - in Europe - German and French bonds.

But these purchases will have a knock-on effect that will drive yields down across the euro zone.

“One person buys the Bund but that means another person sells the Bund to buy something more risky (and so on),” said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager at Kames Capital, who manages some 400 million pounds ($611 million)of bonds.

This is already evident in recent falls to record lows in yields on highly-rated euro zone debt that nonetheless offers a higher return than German benchmarks.

“There’s a high demand for anything that offers a higher yield than a German bond and the statement of the Bank of Japan has only made this more important,” said Gerard Moerman, who manages about 20 billion euros ($26 billion)as head of rates and money markets for Aegon Asset Management.

“In that sense I expect over the remainder of the year spreads to come in ... and we are positioned like that.”

Moerman said he was underweight German debt, and overweight Netherlands, Finland and Austria. Prospects of more liquidity and the backstop provided by the European Central Bank’s as yet untested bond-buying programme pushed him towards the periphery, where he holds Irish debt and short-dated Italian bonds.

Moerman previously tended to keep only tactical, short-term positions in the periphery. Now he is more “constructive” despite recognising they have weak economic fundamentals.

SLOW AND GRADUAL

Analysts say it could take several months at least until demand from Japan increases. Institutional investors in Japan have a reputation in the market for being conservative and especially picky with their overseas investments.

“We know from what we’ve seen before that their natural targets have been France, and when yields have risen they’ve got back into Germany and at times they look at the (Italian) market,” said Carl Norrey, head of European rates securities at JPMorgan.

Ten-year Japanese yields were last at 0.6 percent, less than half their German equivalent and just a third of U.S. and French yields.

Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister expects Japanese flows to tighten the spread between French and German 10-year yields to pre-crisis levels of about 30 bps, from the current 54 bps. In 2011, the spread hit a high of almost 200 bps.

Analysts say French yields could fall below the 1.71 percent record hit on April 8, just days after the BOJ announcement.

Holdsworth at Kames Capital said a rise in the dollar/yen rate could accelerate Japanese flows, with the 100 yen per dollar level the one to watch.

She did not expect that to happen any time soon, though, with the yen now strengthening after failing to breach that level last week. The dollar was last worth 98.22 yen, having risen some 25 percent in the last six months.

Holdsworth also expects euro zone spreads to tighten, although for now she keeps a “close to neutral” position on peripheral debt as she maintains a cautious approach monitoring economic data and budget deficits in Italy and Spain.

Not all investors are cautious, though. The Italian/German 10-year yield spread has narrowed by more than 50 bps in April to 295 bps and the head of Italy’s debt office, Maria Cannata, estimates about 40 bps of that was due to the BOJ announcement.