Drive towards shared issuance of euro zone debt fading, says Belgian debt chief

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is less drive towards shared issuance of euro zone bonds now than there was at the height of the bloc’s debt crisis three years ago, the head of the Belgian debt agency said on Tuesday.

Anne Leclercq, who also chairs a European Union committee on sovereign debt markets, said that further political integration and economic reform would be needed before such a move.

“The wish for common issuance during the crisis was mostly driven by the fact that there was no liquidity at all. Most of us wished to have common issuance at that time because it would have made the market easier,” Leclercq said at an industry conference in Brussels.

“For the moment the drive for common issuance is certainly going away. For the moment there is no political will to do so, and there should be better economic governance before we start talking about that again.” (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Ralph Boulton)