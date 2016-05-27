FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to issue bonds next week
May 27, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to issue bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy, Germany, France and Spain are the euro zone countries set to sell bonds at auction next week.

* Italy will offer up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds on Monday. This will include 2.0 to 2.5 billion euros of five-year BTPs and 2.5 to 3.0 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Germany will issue four billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.

* On Thursday, France will sell 8-9 billion euros of long-terms bonds. Bonds maturing in May 2024, May 2026 and May 2045 will be on offer.

* Spain will issue bonds due 2021, 2026 and 2046 at its scheduled debt auction on Thursday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
