7 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states sell debt next week, others rumoured
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 7 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states sell debt next week, others rumoured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Austria, Germany and Italy are all scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week with a host of other euro zone states expected to soon sell debt via syndication.

* The Netherlands on Tuesday will tap its bond maturing in 2047 for between 750 million euros and 1.25 billion euros.

* Austria will also sell 1.1 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2047 and 2026 issues on Tuesday, while Germany will sell 1 billion euros of an inflation-linked 10-year bond.

* Germany returns on Wednesday to sell five billion euros of a new fixed-rate 10-year bond.

* On Thursday, Italy is scheduled to sell medium- to long-term debt with further details due to be released on Monday.

* Portugal is expected to sell a 7- or 10-year bond directly via a group of banks, Thomson Reuters markets news service IFR reported on Wednesday, with Belgium and Spain also rumoured to sell debt via this syndicated method in the coming weeks. (Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

