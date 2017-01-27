FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
January 27, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - At least four countries in the euro area are expected to hold bond sales in the week ahead.

* Italy is scheduled to sell up to 9 billion euros worth of bonds on Monday, including a new 10-year bond.

* On Wednesday, Germany will auction 4 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

* France and Spain hold bond auctions on Thursday. France is slated to sell 6-7 billion euros of long-dated bonds, or OATs, while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030 and 2037.

* In addition, bond strategists say Finland may launch a new bond next week.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

