LONDON Feb 10 Three countries in the euro area are scheduled to hold bond auctions next week.

* Italy will sell up to 8.5 billion euros over five bonds on Monday.

* On Thursday, France is expected to sell up to 9.5 billion euros of medium-term and inflation-linked bonds.

* Also on Thursday, Spain will auction bonds due 2022, 2027 and 2028.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)