5 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds in week ahead
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds in week ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - At least three euro zone countries are scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* On Monday, Slovakia is expected to offer two bonds due in 2023 and 2027.

* Also on Monday, Belgium will issue debt maturing in 2027, 2038 and 2041, according to the country's debt office.

* Germany is scheduled to sell 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Analysts said Portugal may also sell debt at auction next week, with a potential announcement later on Friday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

