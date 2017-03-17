EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds in week ahead

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - At least three euro zone countries are scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* On Monday, Slovakia is expected to offer two bonds due in 2023 and 2027.

* Also on Monday, Belgium will issue debt maturing in 2027, 2038 and 2041, according to the country's debt office.

* Germany is scheduled to sell 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Analysts said Portugal may also sell debt at auction next week, with a potential announcement later on Friday.