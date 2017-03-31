FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to sell debt in coming week
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 5 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to sell debt in coming week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany, France and Spain are the four euro zone sovereigns scheduled to sell debt at auction in the coming week.

* Austria will issue 1.32 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2027 and 2023 issues in an auction on Tuesday.

* Also on Tuesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of an inflation-linked bond maturing in 2026.

* Germany returns on Wednesday to sell 4 billion euros of a fixed-rate five-year bond.

* On Thursday, France will sell 7-8 billion euros in an auction of 10-year bonds and a bond maturing in 2031. Spain will also sell debt, with details to be announced later on Friday.

Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

