EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries scheduled for bond sales next week

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Italy and Germany are all set to auction debt in the coming week, with analysts expecting Portugal and Spain to also come to the market with impromptu bond sales.

* The Netherlands will sell 1.5-2 billion euros of 10-year debt on Monday.

* Italy is scheduled to sell medium- to long-term bonds at auction on Wednesday.

* Also on Wednesday, Germany will sell 5 billion euros of a new 10-year bond.

* Analysts said Spain could also announce plans to sell a new 10-year bond via syndication.

* Analysts said Portugal may also issue bonds this week. The Portuguese debt agency said at the start of this month that it plans to issue bonds using a combination of syndications and auctions during the third quarter, with an expected issuance amount between 1-1.25 billion euros per auction. (Compiled by John Geddie; editing by Patrick Graham)