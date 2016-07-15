FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to auction bonds next week
July 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to auction bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Belgium, Germany, France and Spain are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* Belgium will sell bonds maturing in 2026, 2031, 2038 and 2047 on Monday.

* Germany on Wednesday is scheduled to sell 5 billion euros of five-year bonds.

* On Thursday, France will auction up to 8.5 billion euros of medium-term bonds and inflation-linked bonds.

* Also on Thursday, Spain is set to issue bonds due in 2019, 2021 and 2046.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
