EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Italy, Germany only euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
July 22, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Italy, Germany only euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Italy and Germany are the two countries scheduled to sell debt in the coming week, with analysts also eyeing a possible issue from Portugal.

* Italy will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of zero coupon bonds and inflation-linked debt on Tuesday.

* Germany on Wednesday will sell 1 billion euros of a 30-year bond.

* Italy on Thursday will return to sell medium- to long-term debt, details of which will be released on Monday.

* Analysts said Portugal may also auction bonds next week, with a possible announcement expected later on Friday.

Compiled by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
