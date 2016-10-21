FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
October 21, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - At least three euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the week ahead.

* On Tuesday, Finland will tap a 15-year bond for up to 1 billion euros.

* Germany on Wednesday auctions 3 billion euros of five-year bonds.

* Italy is scheduled to sell medium to long-term bonds on Friday. Details of the auction are expected to be announced on Monday.

* Analysts said Portugal may also announce on Friday whether it will sell bonds next week, in a window it has previously set aside.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

