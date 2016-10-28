FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany, Spain, France and Ireland are all scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week.

* Germany on Wednesday will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Spain on Thursday will sell bonds due in 2021, 2024, 2026 and 2030, including an inflation-linked bond. It will announce details of the size of the sale on Monday.

* Later on Thursday, France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of bonds.

* Ireland is also scheduled to auction bonds on Thursday, details of which will be announced Monday.

Compiled by John Geddie; Edited by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.