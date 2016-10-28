EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany, Spain, France and Ireland are all scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week.

* Germany on Wednesday will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Spain on Thursday will sell bonds due in 2021, 2024, 2026 and 2030, including an inflation-linked bond. It will announce details of the size of the sale on Monday.

* Later on Thursday, France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of bonds.

* Ireland is also scheduled to auction bonds on Thursday, details of which will be announced Monday.