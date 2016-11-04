EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Germany and Italy are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* On Tuesday, the Netherlands taps a 10-year bond for up to 2.5 billion euros.

* Also on Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to auction a 10-year inflation-linked bond for 500 million euros.

* Germany comes to the market again on Wednesday with a five billion euro sale of two-year Schatz bonds.

* Italy is scheduled to hold a sale of medium to long-dated bonds on Friday. Auction details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

* Analysts also say there is a chance that Portugal could hold an auction of medium to long-term bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)